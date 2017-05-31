On Saturday, May 13, Castaic Lake Water Agency hosted its annual Open House in Central Park and its facilities that overlook the Park. This event hosted over 1,000 attendees.

In addition to celebrating California Water Awareness Month, Open House also marked the celebration of over 150,000 visitors who have toured the CLWA Conservatory Garden since its inception in 1996. To celebrate this milestone, CLWA held two drawings for $150 raffle prizes. Santa Clarita residents Diane Enriquez and Dan Peak won gift cards to a local nursery.

“The CLWA Water Conservation Garden is a great resource for SCV residents,” said Assistant General Manager Valerie Pryor. “With its varieties of drought-tolerant plants, flowers and grasses, the Garden provides inspiration and ideas for those who may be considering updating their landscape to a more water-efficient design.”

Open House attendees also enjoyed visiting with their local water retailers including Newhall County Water District, Santa Clarita Water District, and Valencia Water Company. Los Angeles County Public Works taught residents about composting in their Smart Gardening Workshop. Local SCV businesses offered professional advice on home and garden services as well as great water saving information for inside and outside of the home.

The children enjoyed the “H2O, Where Did You Go?” water assembly presented by Building Block Entertainment. There were also Ranger Frank’s Wild Friends as well as face painting, a photo booth, popcorn and frozen lemonade.

This proved to be another successful event and one that CLWA staff and the public look forward to every year.