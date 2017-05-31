St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and PFLAG Santa Clarita will be hosting a Celebration of Pride on Sunday afternoon, June 11, from 2-4 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. All members of our community are cordially invited to join us.

This year’s program will include a viewing of TREVOR, a short film which went on to win many prestigious awards including an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. This funny and moving coming-of-age film deals with a gay youth and the dearth of resources that was available to help him deal with the realities of growing up gay in the ‘90s. An outgrowth of the film was the development of “The Trevor Project,” the first national crisis intervention and suicide prevention lifeline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

Following the film, refreshments will be served and a panel of PFLAG parents and their children will discuss the issues they faced on their journey toward acceptance and beyond and the role that both the Trevor Project and PFLAG played in their lives at those crucial times.

PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) was introduced in Santa Clarita in 1988 in response to the need of our LGBTQ’s youth, their parents, families, friends, and allies, who were struggling with the coming out process at a time when there was much apprehension, misunderstanding, and antipathy toward the gay community. Although many gains have been made since 1988, we continue to serve our community as the youth suicide rate among LGBTQ teens continues to escalate…our work is not yet over.

Please RSVP to St. Stephen’s at 661- 259-7307 or, if you would like further information about the program, you may contact Peggy Stabile at 661-993-1881.