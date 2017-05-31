Members and guests were treated to a first class High Tea on Saturday, April 29, at Hart Hall, in Hart Park. This Tea was Eta Rho Chapter’s biennial event, to raise funds for scholarships for local educators, and to help fund classroom projects as well as higher education goals. There were about 100 guests, and each table was set with a different fine china theme. The elegant food included exotic teas, finger sandwiches, salads, scones and English desserts. Steve Waddington, an exciting singer, entertained the women with song tributes to Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond and Dean Martin. He has the gift of replicating the sound and essence of iconic entertainers.

“The Tea was a huge social success and we exceeded our fundraising goals as well! Many guests told me they can’t wait until the next Tea!” commented Peg Marrone, officer of this chapter.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a professional honor society of top women educators from around the world promoting excellence in education. They provide members with valuable professional and personal growth opportunities, including leadership development.