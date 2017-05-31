Monsters stroll among us daily

Not monsters from the silver screen

Conjuring up most evil deeds

The words they spew will make you scream

These monsters never had a soul

What other reason could there be

Caring nothing for the people

Condoning evil with such glee

The mournful part of this tale

Are the ones who suffer most

Innocent children and elders

While these monsters raise a toast

So take heed you politicians

We are not such fools as you think

Seeing the greed and corruption

The “ Resistance “ is now in sync