Monsters stroll among us daily
Not monsters from the silver screen
Conjuring up most evil deeds
The words they spew will make you scream
These monsters never had a soul
What other reason could there be
Caring nothing for the people
Condoning evil with such glee
The mournful part of this tale
Are the ones who suffer most
Innocent children and elders
While these monsters raise a toast
So take heed you politicians
We are not such fools as you think
Seeing the greed and corruption
The “ Resistance “ is now in sync