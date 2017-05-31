A man was killed in an early morning traffic collision that involved a car and a big rig on Highway 14 near Agua Dulce.

The victim’s identity including age has not been disclosed.

“We have no ID and no next of kin,” Lt. Rudy Molano, of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Coroner told The Signal Wednesday morning.

“Our investigators have not completed their report,” he said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 just south of Escondido Canyon Road, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Wednesday morning.

“The call came in as an auto collision with a big rig involved,” the Fire Department spokesman said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m.

“The patient was ejected from the vehicle,” the spokesman said, noting it was unclear from the firefighter’s notes from which vehicle the ejection occurred.

“The patient was DOA,” the Fire Department spokesman said, referring to the patient being found dead on arrival.

