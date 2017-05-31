The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is offering a new of series Theatre Camps this summer. The new summer camps are being presented at THE MAIN (formally the REP), in downtown Newhall. The new camps include several one-week, and two-week programs for ages 5-10. The programs are half-day camps focus on enhancing creativity, building interpersonal skills and self-confidence, with theatre game, creative play, and crafts, culminating in a presentation for parents. All the camps are have curriculum designed by professional theatre artists and educators.

Our camps are an extension of our educational outreach program. We are very excited to be offering these programs as a continuation of the programs we offer in the school throughout the year.

Additionally, this summer includes the introduction of Shakespeare’s Young Company, a five week summer theatre experience for students ages 11-16. The Young Company consists of a series of workshops focusing on the work of and actor, and is geared for students with a love for theatre and performance, and includes work on voice, speech, movement for the actor, stage combat, mask characterization, and working on a script. The program culminates with a performance on the LA SummerFEST stage. The program has limited space in order to focus on the work of each student.

For more information about the summer camps, or Shakespeare’s Young Company, please visit, http://www.scshakespearefest.org/summertheatrecamp or email

summercamp@SCShakespeareFest.org.