Our Community Community Stories Seen Around the SCV By Signal Contributor - May 31, 2017, 12:00 pm Hart High Cheer welcoming the Special Olympics athletes to the Special Olympics held at Hart High School on Saturday, May 20. Photo courtesy Aracely Jimenez Hart Cheer handing out medals at the Special Olympics on May 20. Photo courtesy of Aracely Jimenez Hart Cheer at the Special Olympics. Photo courtesy of Aracely Jimenez Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Stories Hiding in Plain Sight Community Stories Castaic Lake Water Agency Hosted Annual Open House Community Stories A Gift of Love Community Stories Santa Clarita Native Serves at Sea Aboard Navy’s Largest Warship Community Stories University News Community Stories Hart Baseball Scores BINGO! In Inaugural Community Outreach Event Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Latest Stories Seen Around the SCV Signal Contributor - May 31, 2017, 12:00 pm Crews respond to reports of deputy involved in Valencia crash Jim Holt - May 31, 2017, 11:19 am Einstein Academy will have second court hearing to halt district decision Christina Cox - May 31, 2017, 10:51 am