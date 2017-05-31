Santa Clarita residents can learn CPR at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital during a special county-wide event on Thursday, June 1 in front of the hospital’s main building and at the Jo Anne Darcy Library in Canyon Country. Ten-minute training sessions will be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at both locations. The Sidewalk CPR event teaches community members how to perform Hands-Only CPR.

Sidewalk CPR day, which is part of National CPR Week, is sponsored by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the LA County Emergency Medical Services Agency.

According to AHA, each year, more than 350,000 EMS-assessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. About 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Seventy percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes.

Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public. Hands-Only CPR has just two easy steps, performed in this order: (1) Call 911 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse; and (2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute. Song examples include “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Visit heart.org/handsonlycpr to watch a 90-second Hands-Only CPR instructional video.

Henry Mayo offers free monthly Heartsaver CPR classes to Santa Clarita Valley residents. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a completion card/certificate* in CPR and AED (automated external defibrillators).

Approved by the American Heart Association, the Heartsaver CPR certification course is designed for anyone with limited or no medical training who wishes to receive in-depth education, and hands-on CPR/AED training. For more information, please visit henrymayo.com and click on community classes and events or call 661.200.1306.

*Completion card/certificate is valid two years and, if applicable, can be used to meet job, regulatory or other requirements.

