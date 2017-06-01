Father and son motorcyclists accused in October of reckless driving each pleaded no contest Wednesday to the respective misdemeanor charges filed against them.

Lars and Kenneth Svanoe, 47 and 25 years old respectively, were arrested in October after a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputy spotted the pair riding their motorcycles recklessly on Soledad Highway, Lt. Brenda Cambra, now retired, said at the time of the arrest.

On Wednesday, both men appeared at the Santa Clarita Courthouse where they entered their pleas.

Lars Svanoe, the father, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of reckless driving on a highway and was sentenced to 24 months of summary probation, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal.

Kenneth Svanoe, the son, pleaded no contest to one infraction of speeding, Santiago said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15.

Both men were arrested Oct. 8, 2016, on suspicion of reckless driving after a local sheriff’s deputy saw a pack of motorcyclists allegedly speeding through Saugus and allegedly running a red light.

“The deputy saw a group of motorcycles traveling together at a high rate of speed,” Cambra told The Signal in October.

“He saw two of the motorcycle riders enter the intersection after the light had turned red. The group continued down the roadway in excess of the speed limit.”

In January, when Lars Svanoe told the judge he wanted to represent himself in court, Judge Robert J. Schuit advised against it and gave the man time to consider working with a public defender.

“The bottom line, as a judge, I view this as a bad idea,” Schuit told Svanoe in January. “I suggest you get legal representation because this is terrible idea.”

Lars Svanoe said he would get in touch with a public defender.

