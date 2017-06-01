Hart seniors are congratulated by faculty members as they walk to their seats at the school's commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Hart High School seniors celebrated their graduation at College of the Canyons on Thursday.

Graduates: 503
Graduates with honors: 107
Class Speakers: Finn Kobler and Mary Gooneratne
Valedictorian/Salutatorian: Hart does not have a Valedictorian or Salutatorian; it honors all 107 students with 4.0 or higher GPA
Common college choices for graduates: UCLA, CSUN, SDSU, California Lutheran University, BYU

https://signalscv.smugmug.com/FEATURES/June-1-2017-Hart-Graduation/

Hart senior Finn Kobler delivers a commencement address at the school’s ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Hart senior Mary Gooneratne delivers a commencement address to fellow graduation seniors of the class of 2017 at the school’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Hart seniors put their hands over their heart during the national anthem at the school’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Hart seniors walk to their seats to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance at the school’s commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
