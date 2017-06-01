Hart High School seniors celebrated their graduation at College of the Canyons on Thursday.
Graduates: 503
Graduates with honors: 107
Class Speakers: Finn Kobler and Mary Gooneratne
Valedictorian/Salutatorian: Hart does not have a Valedictorian or Salutatorian; it honors all 107 students with 4.0 or higher GPA
Common college choices for graduates: UCLA, CSUN, SDSU, California Lutheran University, BYU
