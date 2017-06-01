SOURCE: County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs

In one month, starting July 1, the minimum wage will increase to $12.00 an hour in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County for businesses with 26 or more employees and $10.50 an hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

Businesses are strongly encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ (DCBA) Wage Enforcement Program (WEP) at 1-800-593-8222 for questions and assistance.

“Business owners should feel free to come to us for any questions or to find out about County resources that can help them during the wage increases,” said DCBA Director Brian J. Stiger.

Since the first increase went into effect last year, WEP visited over 1,800 businesses in person in the unincorporated areas of the County and will continue to do so.

During the visits, staff explain the County’s minimum wage law, provide a copy of the required minimum wage posting, and inform them about DCBA’s Small Business Services.

Earlier this year, DCBA also mailed out information to 15,000 businesses on the upcoming wage increase and information on the Small Business Initiative.

The ‘Wage Enforcement’ tab on dcba.lacounty.gov features information on the ordinance, answers to frequently asked questions, and more for workers and businesses.

