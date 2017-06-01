A state Senate bill promising to create a brand new water district in the Santa Clarita Valley, was unanimously approved Wednesday by the Senate.

Senate Bill 634 which last week cleared the Senate Appropriations Committee was given thumbs up unanimous approval in a Senate vote taken Wednesday.

The bill, called the Santa Clarita Valley Water District Act, is now expected to go the Assembly Rules committee where it will be referred to a policy committee.

News of its approval was immediately well-received by water officials who have worked diligently over the past two years to see it through to completion.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our Valley,” Bob DiPrimio, President of the Castaic Lake Water Agency board, said in a written statement sent to The Signal.

“The broad support for a new water district from the local community, three Senate committees and the full Senate is a testament to this hard work and we are now eager to advance this legislation through the California State Assembly,” DiPrimio said.

Gutzeit went on to add that “our region is on the cusp of extraordinary cost savings, more accessible water governance, better watershed management, and stronger water quality.

“Now is the time to realize these benefits for our customers and we are grateful to the California State Senate’s support,” Gutzeit said.

SB 634 marks the culmination of two years’ work by two feuding water districts to bury the hatchet and move forward.

On Dec. 13, 2016, water officials moved to create one unifying water agency when SCV’s water wholesaler – the Castaic Lake Water Agency – and one of the valley’s three main water retailers – the Newhall County Water District – entered into a binding settlement agreement towards that end. Officials voted immediately to draw up legislation to close the deal.

The historic document poised to become law promises – according to bill proponents – to transform what they call a “patchwork of numerous water providers that creates redundant services, stifled integration, inherent conflicts and added costs” into a “new regional water district that would integrate systems”.

The bill’s journey is a long one reaching back over two years of planning and discussion by local water officials.

In January, a month after the NCWD and CLWA signed a settlement agreement, water officials got together and discussed publicly, the legislation needed to secure the formation of a new water agency.

After a year of public debate over the Agency’s merging with SCV water retailer, the Newhall County Water District, the historic venture was on its way to becoming a reality.

Santa Clarita Valley residents, businesses and institutions get their water from one of four water retailers: Newhall County Water District, Valencia Water Company, Santa Clarita Water Division or Los Angeles County Waterworks District #36.

Castaic Lake Water Agency is the water wholesaler.

