Valencia High School held its graduation on Friday at College of the Canyons.
Graduates: 732
Honor Scholars: 131
Class Speakers: Jake Gomez and Hyeji Suh
Co-Valedictorian: Kyung Jin Kim and Jolie Ren
Salutatorian: Ahanti Bommireddipalli
Common college choices: UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, San Francisco State, San Diego State, Cal Poly SLO, CSUN, College of the Canyons
