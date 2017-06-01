Valencia High School graduating senior Jennifer Heinrich throws a kiss to family during the Valencia High graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Valencia High School held its graduation on Friday at College of the Canyons.

Graduates: 732

Honor Scholars: 131
Class Speakers: Jake Gomez and Hyeji Suh
Co-Valedictorian: Kyung Jin Kim and Jolie Ren
Salutatorian: Ahanti Bommireddipalli
Common college choices: UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, San Francisco State, San Diego State, Cal Poly SLO, CSUN, College of the Canyons

Valencia High School graduating senior Kyle Naftel sways as the Valencia Senior Choir sings “Ill Be There” during the Valencia High graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Valencia High School Co-Valedictorian, Joli Ren, center, carries the Viking Torch of Learning as she leads the Valencia High graduating seniors during their graduation ceremony held ad College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/For The Signal

 

Valencia High School graduating seniors Rachael Council, left, and Shelby Courtenay wave to family in the stands during the Valencia High graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/For The Signal

 

Comments
