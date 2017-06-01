Los Angeles County trauma centers are on their way to receiving their fair share of funding after Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R-Santa Clarita) bill passed the Senate floor unanimously on Wednesday.

Under Senate Bill 792, $250 million will be reallocated to best reflect where funds are needed in county trauma centers by requiring the County of Los Angeles to establish an oversight commission. The bill is a reiteration of County Measure B, which was passed in 2002.

“It sends a clear message to L.A. County that this inequity will no longer be tolerated and needs to be fixed,” Wilk said in a statement.

The “inequity” Wilk discusses refers to the fact that $190 million of the $250 million was split between three hospitals while the rest in the county were left to the remaining amount.

Antelope Valley Hospital aids 12 percent of L.A. County’s trauma and emergency room patients but only receive five percent of Measure B funds, Wilk emphasized.

“While I am supportive of LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s efforts to rectify this at the local level, I have only one goal and that is to ensure the Antelope Valley receives an equitable share of trauma funding,” he said.

Locally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received $908,812 in 2011-12. This puts the hospital second to last for funds among non-county operated trauma centers, according to the 2014 California State Audit Report.

“In 2014, the State Auditor urged the Board of Supervisors to bring about an oversight body for these funds, but the recommendation was snubbed by the Board,” Wilk said.

Largely in response to 9/11, taxes from Measure B aimed to provide funds for emergency medical services, trauma centers and bioterrorism response to cover uncompensated care costs. Three cents per square foot on real property improvements go to the L.A. County trauma network under the measure.

Wilk’s bill is coauthored with bi-partisan support from Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia), Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale).

The Assembly Rules Committee will vote on the bill next.

