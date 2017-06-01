San Diego State University

Colby Tunick of Santa Clarita, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Tunick was initiated at San Diego State University.

University of San Diego

Dominique Shank of Valencia, was selected for USD’s unique Torero Trek program. Shank networked with alumni and employers in San Diego on April 28, through USD’s Career Development Center. Shank interacted with alumni and employers currently with top Los Angeles sports and entertainment companies such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Football Club, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

University of the Pacific

Liana Stoddard of Valencia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Stoddard was initiated at University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA.

Newberry College Spring 2017 Dean’s List

Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List at Newberry College, SC, had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

Ryan Kagiyama of Castaic

Lauren Underwood of Canyon Country