Santa Clarita hikers, wildlife lovers and open space enthusiasts will have 240 more acres to enjoy as of June 15.

The city has partnered with The Trust for Public Land to acquire and protect more open space in the Newhall Pass to add more acreage to the city’s Open Space Preservation District. Newhall Pass, connected to the 302 acres of Gateway Ranch, was once planned for a housing development but is now protected indefinitely.

“With the help of our great partners The Trust for Public Land, as well as state, local and grant funding, we have once again saved hundreds of acres of pristine open space and are protecting a habitat for many wildlife species,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said in a statement.

Santa Clarita city officials first started talking about acquiring the land in 2013 and the city council finalized its approval on July 12, 2016, according to City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan. Escrow closed on the space on March 31 of this year.

Community members are invited to the ribbon cutting event on June 15. Refreshments will be served at 9 a.m., the ceremony will begin at 9:30 and a city staff-led hike will start at 10. The hike will last for two hours and will be moderate to difficult.

Those who attend the event are to park at Newhall Church of the Nazarene and take the free shuttle to the event site. Attendees who want to stay for the hike will park in the lot off The Old Road at Edison Road.

To participate, RSVP by June 12 to Jannelle Gonzales with the Trust for Public Land at jannelle.gonzales@tpl.org or (323) 223-0441, ext. 10.

For more information about Newhall Pass, call the city’s Administrative Analyst Kristina Jacob at (661) 286-4177.

