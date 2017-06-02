The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded a certificate of achievement to the city of Santa Clarita excellence in financial reporting for the city’s comprehensive annual financial report for the 2015-16 fiscal year.

This year marks the 28th consecutive year that the city has received this award, according to a press release issued by the city.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” Todd Buikema, acting director of the association’s technical services center, wrote in a letter congratulating the city.

The financial report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a professional association representing 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.