If you have ever wished for the McBean Parkway pedestrian bridge to be reconstructed out of steel, your wish is coming true.

The City of Santa Clarita will begin construction on the project Friday, June 9 at 10 p.m. to remake the bridge between Gamble House Court and Arroyo Park Drive. This pre-fabricated steel truss bridge will replace the decayed timber bridge.

Construction will take about 12 weeks, according to the city. Most construction will take place Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with some night construction.

Roads will be closed between Del Monte Drive and Arroyo Park Drive while the old bridge is being removed on June 9. Roads will be closed again when the new bridge is installed at the beginning of August.

There will be temporary lane closures during construction, but electronic message boards will notify of closures in advance. Additionally, reduced speeds will be enforced in the construction zone.

“We want to make sure people who live in the area are aware of the necessary closure and construction,” City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said. “Also, we are excited about the new bridge they will soon get to use.”

Contact Julia Regan in the Public Works Department with questions or concerns at (661) 255-4301 or jregan@santa-clarita.com.

