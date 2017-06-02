Residents who have stacks of sensitive documents, or old electronic devices cluttering up their homes can safely and securely dispose of them at an e-waste event Saturday, June 10.

Sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the city of Santa Clarita, they are hosting the “Safe Shred and E-Waste” collection event from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. next Saturday.

The event is being staged at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall parking lot on the corner of Citrus Street and Magic Mountain Parkway.

Free to Santa Clarita Valley residents, documents are limited to five boxes (11” x 12” x 15”) per vehicle, where all types of paper, empty binders, expired credit cards, or computer disks will be accepted for shredding.

Residents can also drop off any electronic device, including hard drives, monitors, or anything else that plugs into a standard home outlet for recycling.