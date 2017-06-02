A two-car crash in Valencia shortly after noon Friday left an elderly couple and members of a young family shaken but not injured.

The traffic collision happened shortly after 12:20 p.m. on Newhall Ranch Road at Grandview Drive when a black Honda Accord and a white Chevrolet Volt collided.

The collision sent one of the cars onto the sidewalk at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The occupants of the Volt, a white-haired couple, waited by the curb for emergency response crews. The woman was visibly shaken and sitting on the curb itself.

The occupants of the Accord which included a man, a woman and at least one child who appeared to be in her early teens sat in the shade of a pepper tree at the intersection while deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station interviewed those involved.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene at 12:27 p.m., a Fire Department spokesman said.

A Valencia mother who witnessed the crash said she went to the aid of the occupants, whom she described as visibly shaken by the incident.

No one was seriously injured and no one was taken to the hospital, a sheriff’s deputy said at the scene.

