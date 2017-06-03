Cars, motorcycles, chili and home-made crafts. This was the recipe for the 7th annual Car and Bike Show, Chili Cook Off…And More hosted by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge in Canyon Country.

More than a thousand people were expected the check out the hot rods and great food that were at the Elks Lodge Building on Saturday.

“This is a family friendly event and a lot of people look forward to it every year,” said Grace Elliott, who is on the committee that organizes the car show.

Over a dozen trophies were to be given out in different categories. In fact, an SCV sheriff’s deputy was present to choose the winner in the ‘most likely to be pulled over’ category.

People came not just to look at the cars, but to show off their own hot rods as well, such as Gary Almsted, who brought out his T-bucket Ford for the second year in a row.

“I got a little free time and I like playing with cars,” he said.

He even had a for sale sign on his car hoping to entice some potential buyers at the car show.

The car show also offered families an opportunity to spend time together, as was the case with the Culleys. Brother, sister and father all came out to the show to look at the vehicles together and were having a great time.

The kids had a hard time picking out their favorite car, with 12-year-old Kale Culley pointing multiple directions when asked about which one he likes.

“My favorite car is either that one, because look at the engine on that thing or there’s a mat black one over there,” he said.