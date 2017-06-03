The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry would like to thank the people who deliver your mail every day.

The National Association of Letter Carriers held its 25th annual food drive on May 13 which earned SCV 84,390 pounds of food that will go towards helping clients of the food pantry

Jason Schaff, the SCV Food Pantry board president, was enthusiastic to see the valley band together to raise so much food.

“The generosity of the community is overwhelming,” said Schaff. “This food will help us get through the summer when donations tend to decline.”