Here’s a look at what Santa Clarita Valley products are up to in Major League Baseball:

Trevor Bauer (Cleveland Indians, Hart High grad)

During what has been a difficult season so far (6.00 ERA), Bauer pitched a gem on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. He struck out a career-high 14 and walked one in seven innings.

He earned the win, his fifth of the year, allowing three runs on seven hits.

Tyler Glasnow (Pittsburgh Pirates, Hart High grad)

Glasnow pitched two strong games in the middle of May, but he struggled on Sunday, allowing five runs in five innings in a loss to the New York Mets.

He holds a 2-4 record and a 6.95 ERA in 10 starts. He has struck out 44 batters in 45 1/3 innings.

Zach Britton (Baltimore Orioles, former Canyon High player)

MLB.com reported on May 9 that Britton would miss 45-60 days with a left forearm strain.

The Orioles are optimistic the closer will return before the All-Star break, according to the report.

In eight appearances this season, Britton recorded five saves and posted a 1.00 ERA with seven strikeouts.

Tommy Milone (New York Mets, Saugus High grad)

Since the Mets claimed Milone off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on May 7, the lefty has gone 0-2 in three starts with a 10.50 ERA.

He pitched five innings of two-run ball against the Giants on May 10 and took a no decision.

The Mets placed Milone on the 10-day disabled list on May 24 retroactive to May 22 with a left knee sprain.

Mike Montgomery (Chicago Cubs, Hart High grad)

In eight outings in May, the lefty reliever held his opponent without a run five times. He gave up six total runs in the month and holds a 2.43 ERA on the season.

At Dodger Stadium on Sunday, he pitched 1 2/3 innings allowing only a solo home run. He struck out two.

James Shields (Chicago White Sox, Hart High grad)

After throwing a 45-pitch bullpen session on Monday, Shields is hoping to pitch in a minor league game this weekend, according to a report on MLB.com.

“Felt really good, pitches were working pretty good,” Shields said, according to a story on MLB.com. “I think the plan is to possibly go out on Saturday and pitch about three or four innings. That’s my guess as of right now. We’ll see how it goes.”

Shields’ last start came on April 16. Through three outings, he held a 1.62 ERA and a 1-0 record.

Pat Valaika (Colorado Rockies, Hart High grad)

Since his call-up on April 18, Valaika has hit four home runs in 59 at-bats. He’s hitting .237 with 10 RBIs and 17 strikeouts.

On Mother’s Day, he hit two, two-run homers in a win over the Dodgers.