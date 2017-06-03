Bailey Brann, left, and Brianna Brann, right, stand to be recognized for maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout their time at Academy of the Canyons during the commencement ceremony held in the Honor Grove at College of the Canyons on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
The 2017 class of Academy of the Canyons celebrated their graduation in the Honor Grove at College of the Canyons on Saturday.
Graduates: 106
Class Speakers: Imran Hyder, Bren Lee
Jamee Lanag, left, holds Regina Belangue’s hands before they walk in the Academy of the Canyons graduation ceremony at College of the Canyons on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Members of the 2017 Academy of the Canyons class marches to being the commencement ceremony held in the Honor Grove at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Julia Lee shakes the hand of Academy of the Canyons teacher Dr. Pete Getz after receiving her diploma during the commencement ceremony held in the Honor Grove at College of the Canyons on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
The 2017 Academy of the Canyons graduating class high-fives faculty as they walk to their seats before the commencement ceremony held at the Honor Grove at College of the Canyons on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Delenn Ganyo speaks to Academy of the Canyons teacher Jessic Ruiz during the Academy of the Canyons commencement ceremony held in the Honor Grove at College of the Canyons on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Doug Labus checks pronounciation of names with Academy of the Canyons graduates Alyssa Guerrero, right, and Tryna Gotidoc, left, before the graduation ceremony at College of the Canyons on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal