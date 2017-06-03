Multiple water-dropping helicopters are trying to extinguish a fire near Lake Hughes Road in Castaic that has burned 10 acres as of 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire is at no containment as of 4:20 p.m. according to the L.A. County Fire Department. It is burning in light to medium brush. Angeles National Forest fire crews joined Los Angeles County Fire crews for two first alarm responses.

At least three helicopters are on the scene, getting water from the lower Castaic Lake to put out the flames.

The fire was reported around 3:38 p.m.