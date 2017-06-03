Source: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

On June 2, 2017, Fillmore patrol deputies responded to a call of a shooting of an occupied vehicle traveling on Highway 126. Deputies made contact with the victim who reported her vehicle was shot at while she was driving into the city of Fillmore. The victim was able to provide a license plate number as well as a description of the suspect vehicle.

Through the investigation and the assistance of Advanced Real Time Information Center (ARTIC), the suspect, Selena Hurtado, was later located at her residence. It was discovered Hurtado was the sole passenger of the vehicle and in possession of a BB gun. Hurtado was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a replica gun.

Hurtado was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura for PC 245(a) and PC 417.4. Hurtado posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court on 06/19/2017 at 8:15 AM.