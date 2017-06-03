Opinion Reader Polls Do you think freedom of speech can survive without rules for civil discourse? By Signal Staff - June 3, 2017, 6:08 am Congressman Steve Knight answers questions from constiuents during a town hall at the Chimbole Cultural Center in Palmdale on March 4. Katharine Lotze/The Signal Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail Comments By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions. Latest Stories Do you think freedom of speech can survive without rules for civil discourse? Signal Staff - June 3, 2017, 6:08 am A look at locals in the MLB Mason Nesbitt - June 3, 2017, 5:00 am Upbeat Hart softball ready for Rams’ challenge Mason Nesbitt - June 2, 2017, 11:06 pm