A vehicle fire spread to the surrounding brush of Highway 14 creating a vegetation fire that was at 0.25 to 0.5 of an acre as of 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle fire was reported on Highway 14 just south of Newhall Avenue.

A SigAlert has been issued closing the right two lanes of the Northbound Highway 14 near Interstate 5 as of 3:19 p.m.