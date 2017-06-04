Mike Bjorkman would not be in the place he is now if it wasn’t for the Boys and Girls Club. As a budding child, he grew up with the club’s support and stayed out of trouble.

“It teaches us how to be friends, gentleman, teammates and then eventually leaders of business and that’s what makes a huge difference for the people in the club,” he said.

Success stories such as Bjorkman’s is exactly the reason The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its 46th Annual Benefit Auction Saturday night—to raise money for the growing children of the Santa Clarita Valley

Some 350 gathered at the Hyatt Regency Valencia for the Las Vegas themed fundraiser where there were auctions, Elvis Presley and plenty of camaraderie to go around.

David Menchaca, the CEO of the Boys of the Girls Club of SCV, was thankful to see the entire community come out in support of the organization. He was hoping to raise $300,000 from the event, which is an improvement from the $240,000 raised last year.

“We went above and beyond,” he said.

The attendees were happy to be having fun all while supporting a good cause, such as 18-year-old Emily Black.

“I know it’s for the kids and that’s the best part about it,” she said.