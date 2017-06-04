UPDATE 6:56 P.M.

The fire is estimated to have burned four to five acres. All aircraft have been released.

The fire is 35 percent contained with all forward progression stopped.

———————————-

UPDATE 6:35 P.M.

The fire has burned at least four acres and all forward progression has been stopped. It is 20 percent contained.

No structures were threatened.

Two helicopters have been released with one remaining to help fully extinguish the fire.

————————

UPDATE 6:26 P.M.

Sheriff’s officials say the fire is at about three acres and is slowly traveling in the northeast direction

The fire is burning east of Highway 14 between Golden Valley Road and Placerita Canyon Road.

————————

UPDATE: 6:19 P.M.

Fire officials are working to knock out a fire that ignited near Highway 14 and Placerita Canyon Road on Sunday.

At least one helicopter is present in the attempt to extinguish the fire.

A SigAlert has been issued closing all but the carpool lane on the Northbound Highway 14. All lanes of the Southbound Side are still open.

The fire is the process of spreading to the surrounding brush.

“It’s growing a little,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the SCV Sheriff’s Station based on reports from deputies at the scene.

The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m.