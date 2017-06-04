Car shows can bring vehicle enthusiasts from all over together, and the chili was an added bonus.

The Knights of Columbus hosted their third Annual Car Show and Chili Cook Off at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Newhall on Saturday in hopes of raising funds for a new church and to promote Catholic charities.

Different churches competed in the chili cook off to show off and to raise money for priests’ retirement funds.

“The chili was all good,” Karl Grossman said. “ One to me was exceptional, and it didn’t win!”

Karl Grossman has attended the event in years past, and explains that the annual car show has just been getting better.

“We’re all into the same thing,” he said. “Just today, I made some new friends because of our cars.”

The Fulcos, a family band also played live music throughout the day while participants enjoyed food and and drinks. But the main emphasis of the day was community.

“People love cars, especially in California,” said 1971 Chevy pickup owner Duane Diez.

While Diez isn’t affiliated with any of the local churches putting on the show and cook off, he loved coming out and seeing everyone’s reaction to his bright, red truck.

“A lot of people say, ‘oh, I remember that my dad had that car,’” he said. “I get a lot of satisfaction from fixing them up.”