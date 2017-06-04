People sat in the grass bobbing their head to the tunes that wafted through the air on Sunday during the first ever Hart of the West Music in the Park.

Hundreds of people were expected to take advantage of the beautiful weather and hear some local music from the band, Bacarado.

“This is a humble little (event to) bring out some local talent and let them showcase,” said Albert Ewing, the recreation services leader for William S. Hart Park.

In fact, the drummer and singer of Bacarado, Rachael Komulainen, is the animal keeper at Hart Park making this band truly local.

“I love this park, this is like my second home,” she said. “We actually volunteered our band, we just came to…give back to the community.”

And Hart Park proved to be a perfect place to relax and listen to music, as Palmdale resident Jonathan Hunt pointed out.

“I love it here, it’s nice,” he said. “I like the fact that the park has a lot of trees (for shade),” he said.

There were also people selling crafts as the music rang.

Although this event was not on a huge scale, Ewing hopes to have more entertainment in the future as long as the logistics are manageable.