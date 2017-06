Saturday at the CIF state track and field finals in Clovis, Trinity’s Solomon Strader posted the best finish of any Santa Clarita Valley product.

Strader finished sixth in the boys 400-meter run with a time of 47.76 seconds.

West Ranch’s Natalie Ramirez finished ninth in the girls shot put with a mark of 40 feet, 8.75 inches.

Canyon’s Gabby Sanchez came in 11th in the girls discus with a 134-01.

