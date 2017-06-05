Local sheriff’s deputies are following up on reports that a man tried to “snatch” a teenage girl in Canyon Country Monday morning.

The reported incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, Sgt. Michael Konecny of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Monday morning.

“Nothing is definitive as yet but we’re trying to arrest someone who trying to snatch a teenage girl,” he said.

Konecny said he hoped to have more details about the incident by 11 a.m.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt