It was a bad week for SCV restaurants with “Big” in their names, as both Big Mouth Pizza on Newhall Ranch Road and Big Wangs on The Old Road shut their doors.

A sign in the front door of Big Mouth, known for large pizzas (up to 28 inches) from “your Big Mouth family” read, “Dear loyal customers, we regret to inform you that Big Mouth Pizza will be closing its doors for good. We thank you for your years of support!” It was the second of two Santa Clarita Big Mouth outlets to close.

Big Wangs was a sports bar with multiple flat-screens TVs, an extensive collection of tap beers, twenty-five-cent wings, and karaoke. Three outlets remain, in Hollywood, North Hollywood, and downtown Los Angeles.

A third local eatery to shutter its doors recently is The Shrimp Haus, which occupied a 2,400-square foot space on Wayne Mills Place near the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Tourney Road. The restaurant opened in September 2014, and was about halfway through a five-year lease.