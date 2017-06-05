A homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of arson for allegedly setting a brush fire that burned at least 25 acres in Castaic Friday.

The 26-year-old man, described as a transient by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, was arrested about 10 p.m. Friday when the fire he’s accused of setting had been burning for six hours.

Ryan Omar Rodrigues was arrested on suspicion of Arson of structure or forest land.

The fire broke out shortly after 3:35 p.m. Friday in Marble Canyon, between the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5, said Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire officials labelled it the Five Fire.

Although there were no complications in battling the fire, Medina told The Signal Monday, firefighters struggled to keep the fire from spreading.

“Additional resources were called in,” Medina said. “Because their goal was to keep it in that area and prevent it jumping the freeway.”

Four firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the hospital, three of them for heat-related problems, Medina said.

The fire was officially “knocked down” about 6 p.m. Saturday when no active flames were seen.

And, although the fire was extinguished, a strike team was called to the scene Saturday to ensure that there are no flare-ups, according to a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By noon Sunday, the Five Fire was listed as 95 percent contained.

Rodrigues remains in custody with bail set at $75,000.

He was scheduled to appear Monday in San Fernando Superior Court.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarsthruholt