News release issued by the City of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting the “Build a Better World” Reading Program starting June 12 through July 29, 2017. Children, teens and adults are invited to take part in the free program by registering online at SCVSummerReading.com starting June 12.

Participants are encouraged to take the 5 Book Summer Reading Challenge and complete various other reading missions. Once completed and logged on the website, residents can earn digital badges and fun prizes!

Summer Reading Program participants will also have the option to share book reviews with other participants on the SCV Summer Reading website.

Magazines, audiobooks and eBooks all count towards the goal of completing five books. Exciting free activities for all ages (including babies, toddlers and preschoolers) inspired by this year’s “Build a Better World” theme will also be taking place at each of the Santa Clarita Public Library branches and at various locations throughout the city of Santa Clarita.

The young and young-at-heart are invited to join in on activities and workshops including a marble run, paper bag puppet theater, an Escape Room challenge, upcycled art and green organizing!

The Summer Reading Program is offered by the Santa Clarita Public Library and is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library.

For more details including upcoming events, please visit SCVSummerReading.com or call your local library at (661) 259-0750.