Do you want to know how schools in your neighborhood perform on standardized tests? Now there’s an app for that.

On Monday, the California Department of Education (CDE) announced the release of its free mobile app “CA Schools,” which gives users access to data for the state’s 10,000 public schools. It also provides the same information for the school’s private schools and charter schools.

“Never before have we put so much school information literally in the hands of our students, parents, and community members and made the information so accessible and user-friendly,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson in a statement.

Developed in-house by the California Department of Education, the app for iOS and Android systems tracks each user’s location and opens up a map with pins that represent schools in the area.

When tapping on pins, users can see the school’s address, phone numbers, driving directions, contact information.

By tapping on the pin, users can also access information from the California Department of Education’s website about the school’s California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test results, demographics and student enrollment.

Users can also search for schools by map, county, district, city and zip code, as well as by its school type by selecting public schools, charter schools, magnet schools and private schools.

The California Department of Education believes the app will have several uses for parents and potential homebuyers.

“Home buyers can check out schools in their prospective neighborhoods,” Torlakson said in his statement. “Parents heading to a child’s away game can map directions to the host school. There are all kinds of potential uses.”

