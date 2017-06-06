More than 30 armed deputies in five teams carried out probation checks at close to two dozen locations across the Santa Clarita Valley, making sure probationers are “staying on the straight and narrow,” Captain Robert Lewis of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Tuesday.

“We want to make sure they stay on the straight and narrow,” Lewis said. “We want to help them reach their goal of staying clean.

“Anything we can do to assist them in staying clean, we will assist them.”

Beginning shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, deputies descended on 23 locations making at least one arrest for a man suspected of violating conditions of his probation, Shirley Miller, sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

At least one 9 millimeter handgun and some cash were seized in one of the raids.

“We are conducting several searches in a pro-active operation,” Sgt. Dan Peacock told The Signal.

“If you’re on probation in the Santa Clarita Valley we are going to come and make sure you are not violating your probation,” he said, noting some of the targeted sites were random.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt