A brief pursuit of a stolen car by local sheriff’s deputies Tuesday was called off after the suspect “sideswiped” to other vehicles.

The suspect, a man who bailed from the car abandoned in a Saugus neighborhood, was found in Central Park and arrested within a few minutes of the pursuit being called off.

The pursuit began about 4:30 p.m.

“Deputies pursued a stolen vehicle along Newhall Ranch Road from Golden Valley Road for about two minutes,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.

“The suspect crashed – or sideswiped – two vehicles and for safety reasons the pursuit was cancelled,” he said.

Somoano said citizens called the sheriff’s station to report seeing the vehicle parked on the 22000 block of Paraguay Drive and that they saw the suspect run from the car to Alamogordo Road, near Central Park.

“We caught up with him in Central Park,” Somoano said, noting that an airship had been called in to help locate the suspect.

Deputies arrested one man in connection with the incident.

