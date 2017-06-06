The Los Angeles County Sanitation District will be repairing a broken sewer line on Valencia Boulevard on Tuesday night, according to Carrie Lujan, Communications Manager with the City of Santa Clarita.

The third westbound lane between Cinema Drive and Creekside Road will be closed anywhere between four hours and all night to repair the damage, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The spill occurred around 4 p.m., Lujan said.

Spillage could potentially go onto the adjacent bicycle trail, the city said.