Emergency response crews scrambled to the scene of a traffic collision near Val Verde and the Chiquito Canyon Landfill after receiving reports of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 126 at Chiquito Canyon Road when a vehicle hit a tree, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“This was for a vehicle into a tree,” she said, noting that the vehicle was reported to be fully engulfed in flames.

“Everyone is out of the vehicle,” Lozano said. “There is a request, however, for an ambulance.”

Officers with the California Highway Patrol and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the crash.

Firefighters were notified of reports that the car fire had ignited brush at the scene, Lozano said.

