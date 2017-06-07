Avita Medical Ltd., a biomedical maker of regenerative skin treatments, has named Dr. Michael Perry as its new chief executive officer, replacing Adam Kelliher.

Avita’s U.S. operations are based in Valencia, and the company’s efforts to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its therapies was a factor in the appointment, the company said in a statement.

“The board determined that Avita’s achievement of U.S.-focused milestones will largely drive company value and as such, a decision was made to retain a U.S.-based chief executive to optimize shareholder value,” the statement said. “London-based Mr. Kelliher has elected not to relocate to the U.S. and has resigned from his position, but will remain a consultant to the board of directors.”

Perry holds a doctoral degree in veterinary medicine from Ontario Veterinary College and a Ph.D. in biomedical pharmacology from University of Guelph in Ontario. Perry is also a graduate of Harvard Business School’s International Management Program.

Perry has been an Avita non-executive director since 2013, and held executive positions in the United States with Novartis AG, the Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company. He most recently was senior vice president chief scientific officer of global business development and licensing. Perry

Perry was previously global head of research and development for Baxter Healthcare, and head of cell and gene therapy at two Novartis subsidiaries, Systemix Inc. and Genetic Therapy Inc. He has worked in venture capital and has served as a board member at several biomedical companies.

He holds academic affiliations with the Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine and with the Houston Methodist Research Institute.

“Mike’s expertise across the value chain in cell therapy along with his experience in business development, regulatory affairs and general management will be crucial to Avita’s future success,” said Lou Panaccio, Avita’s chairman.

In the next few months, Avita intends to submit an application for premarket approval to the FDA seeking approval of ReCell for use in patients with severe burns. The treatment is an autologous suspension that applies a patient’s own skin cells and wound healing factors to the area to be treated.