BioSolar, Inc., a Santa Clarita-based developer of high capacity energy storage technology and materials, will jointly develop advanced lithium-ion batteries with Top Battery Co., a South Korean battery maker.

The engineering collaboration, announced June 6, will focus on developing electrodes, cells, and batteries using BioSolar’s low-cost silicon alloy nanocomposite anode material

“We are pleased to have Top Battery as a development partner, given their experience in incorporating innovative and developing technologies such as our own, and bringing them to market,” said David Lee, BioSolar’s CEO, in a statement.

“We are confident that this partnership and its subsequent results will continue to demonstrate not only higher performance but also better price points, strengthening BioSolar’s commercial viability and market potential.”

Top Battery has experience incorporating technologies such as BioSolar’s anode material and in designing and manufacturing lithium-ion electrodes, cells and battery systems for customers.

BioSolar and Top Battery will assess, develop, manufacture, and/or market high power high energy lithium ion batteries integrating both companies’ technology.

“We are excited to partner with BioSolar, a company whose technology represents tremendous upside in the field of lithium-ion battery manufacturing,” said Whan Jin Roh, CEO of Top Battery.

“We are hopeful that BioSolar’s focus on silicon alloy nano-composite anode material development will yield results that ultimately reduce costs and improve efficiencies, a series of objectives that would immediately be of interest to the global market.”

BioSolar’s high capacity cathode or anode is designed to enable battery manufacturers to create a super lithium-ion battery that could double the range of a Tesla, power an iPhone for two days straight, or store daytime solar energy for nighttime use, the company said.

Top Battery, based in Incheon, Republic of Korea, develops and produces lithium-ion batteries and materials for application in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.