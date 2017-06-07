On Monday, May 15, Carley Fredrickson, of Santa Clarita, received an Outstanding Senior Award from UC Davis being recognized by faculty, her peers and administration in her field of study and Major in Atmospheric Sciences. This award was presented in the Mondavi Welcoming Center at UC Davis.

Atmospheric science is the study of the physics of meteorological processes, including general circulation of the atmosphere and weather systems, mass and energy transfers at the planetary surface and within the atmosphere, solar and terrestrial radiation, turbulence and diffusion, atmospheric interaction with the biosphere, climate variations, air pollution meteorology, atmospheric chemistry, and developments in modern meteorological instrumentation.

Carley’s academic performance is stellar, and her 3.991 GPA underestimates her academic prowess. She has earned numerous kudos as a “Regents Scholar,” “University Honors Program Scholar,” a member of the (College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences) “CA&ES Deans List” every quarter for 4 years, and a member of the “National Society of Collegiate Scholars, UC Davis Chapter.” She has also interned at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View CA, Crocker Nuclear Lab UC Davis, a Chemistry Lab Tutor, and other related course activities. Carley also has a strong background of community service, having been an active volunteer and leader in the St. James Church Newman Choir, the Hillel House Challah for Hunger Campaign, Freshman Residence Hall’s Move in Weekend, and a Girl Scouts Gold Award recipient.