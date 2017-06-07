About five years ago I worked a live-in case in Canyon Country as a caregiver. A friend who started up a small agency called on me for help. Today the industry doesn’t allow live-in cases, as they have transformed to twelve hour shifts.

I understood that care giving was a sacrifice and I jumped at the opportunity to help a senior.

Giving back to the community is very important to me and it was the catalyst for my writing the novel, A Good Case, which is the behind the scene look at the billion dollar home health industry for senior care.

Seniors are living longer and my experiences as a caregiver in Canyon Country and the surrounding areas are revealed fictionally by a series of circumstances told throughout the story.

A Good Case answers every question you may have about senior care.

Editor’s note: If you would like to meet the author she will be signing her book at The Open Book, 19188 Soledad Canyon Rd, in Canyon Country on Saturday June 10, from 1-4 p.m.