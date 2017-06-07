No more wondering what to do on Friday nights because Friday, June 16 will be opening night as the sounds of live Jazz and Blues bands once again fill Town Center Drive in Valencia. This will be the 18th year that the Valencia Jazz & Blues will feature regional, national and international entertainers in a family friendly, quaint street party setting offering activities for adults and children.

This year’s series, will run for 8 weeks through August 4. Hours for the concerts will be 7-9:30 p.m. The events will take place on Town Center Drive at McBean Parkway, in the street outside the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

Some of the Series Sponsors, making it possible to bring the much-anticipated concert series back to Valencia include: Princess Cruises, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Chiquita Canyon, The City of Santa Clarita, SCV Chamber of Commerce, among others.

The exciting schedule of artists appearing is as follows:

June 16 – Susie Hansen Latin Band

June 23 – Doña Oxford

June 30 – Kelly’s Lot

July 7 – Michael John & the Bottom Line

July 14 – Tom Nolan Band

July 21 – Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps

July 28 – Jim Gibson

August 4 – Delgado Brothers

In addition to the extraordinary sounds offered from some of the top Jazz and Blues recording artist in the world, the scheduled series will bring a variety of activities for the entire family as well as a variety of food and beverages, including wine and beer for the adults. No pets or outside food or beverages are allowed. Admission is free.

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is produced by Summit West Public Relations & Marketing. For more information regarding the series or sponsorship opportunities go to www.ValenciaJazzandBlues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.