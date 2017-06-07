Summertime is reserved for family vacations, days spent at the pool, time spent playing with friends and letting all your worries disappear. However, in order to truly enjoy the best of summer, it is important to be mindful of the health and safety of your family. This means planning ahead so that you can “beat the heat” by staying hydrated and making sure you’re adequately covered with sunscreen. It also means being aware of your surroundings and taking precautions to do your part as fire season approaches. I’d like to take this time to share tips from the City of Santa Clarita and our partners.

Swimming and relaxing around the pool are great ways to spend the summer, but it is important to keep an eye on your children at all times. It is a good idea to supervise kids in or near water at all times and designate an adult whose job it will be to do so. If you or your kids do not know how to swim, now is the perfect time to learn. Learn more about enrolling in swim lessons for all ages and abilities at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center by visiting Santa-Clarita.com/Aquatics. Please make sure you also apply the appropriate amount of sunscreen to protect yourself from harmful UV rays. Your doctor or dermatologist can help you determine what is best for your skin.

Hot temperatures outside lead to scorching temperatures inside, especially in your car. This is why it is critical to double and triple check your vehicle before locking the doors to make sure that you do not leave your kids or pets inside. Leaving children and animals locked in hot cars is not only life-threatening, it is also a crime. The last thing anyone wants to do is make a mistake like this. Take the few extra seconds before you lock the door. It can save a life.

One of the things we are most proud of as citizens of Santa Clarita is our open space and trail systems, but the summer months present the perfect climate for rattlesnakes to be out and about. Although there were only a handful of snake sightings in City parks last season, it is important to know what to do if you see a no-legged friend at the park or around your home. Our parks staff encourages folks to learn about what different snakes look like to be able to determine if they are venomous. Snakes commonly sneak into yards by climbing bushes and low tree limbs, but installing a ¼-inch mesh screen along the bottom of your fences can help keep them out. If you see a snake in a City park, it is best to contact park staff and if you see one at home, contact animal control.

As we are all unfortunately familiar with, the summer brings with it increased risk of fires. We need to do our part to minimize the risk of a fire sparking and have plans in place to ensure our loved ones are protected in case of an emergency. Now is the time to be certain that you have smoke alarms installed and tested on every level of your house, including in your kitchen, bedrooms and hallways. Develop a fire escape plan for your home and practice it with your family so everyone knows what to do. Remember that even the smallest spark can result in a wild fire, so be extremely careful with cigarettes, machinery, trailer safety chains and other equipment that has the potential to get hot and ignite dry brush.

I know I can speak for the rest of the City Council when I say we want nothing more than for you and your family to enjoy all that Santa Clarita has to offer this summer. I look forward to seeing you at Concerts in the Park, the Aquatic Center and other events around town.

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bkellar@santa-clarita.com.