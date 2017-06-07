Nalini Amin was installed as President of Newcomers and Friends at the May monthly luncheon meeting held at Le Chene Restaurant, by Diane Millican, outgoing President who passed the gavel.

Nalini’s theme for the year is “World of Friendship.” Nalini will lead the club from its 32nd year into its 33rd year.

Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley who are new to the valley or would like to make new friends. With 199 members , they enjoy monthly luncheons, trips, and activities including Book Clubs, Tea Ladies, MahJongg, Bunco, Mexican Train Dominoes, Rummikub, Couples Gourmet, to name a few.

Watch in the Signal Community Calendar on Thursdays for the clubs “Coffee Corner” held the third Thursday of every month at local restaurants for prospective new members interested in learning about the club for fun with friends for life.

For more information please visit www.ncandf.com.