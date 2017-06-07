Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

The American Public Works Association this week honored Santa Clarita Public Works Director Robert Newman with a 2017 Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year Award.

The award recognizes leaders in the public works sector for career-long excellence in advancing infrastructure in the communities they serve.

Robert Newman, city of Santa Clarita’s director of public works. Courtesy photo.

Newman oversees roughly 135 full-time employees and manages the divisions of Building and Safety, Capital Improvement Projects/Parks and Trails Planning, Engineering Services, General Services, and Traffic and Transportation Planning. During his tenure, he has successfully led more than $600 million dollars in community benefit projects.

“Robert Newman exemplifies skills of leadership and integrity,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth in a statement. “He’s been with the city for nearly 25 years and has always been a strong strategic leader and wonderful mentor for his staff.”

Newman will be recognized for his accomplishment at the June 13 City Council meeting.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.