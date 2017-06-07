The American Public Works Association this week honored Santa Clarita Public Works Director Robert Newman with a 2017 Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year Award.

The award recognizes leaders in the public works sector for career-long excellence in advancing infrastructure in the communities they serve.

Newman oversees roughly 135 full-time employees and manages the divisions of Building and Safety, Capital Improvement Projects/Parks and Trails Planning, Engineering Services, General Services, and Traffic and Transportation Planning. During his tenure, he has successfully led more than $600 million dollars in community benefit projects.

“Robert Newman exemplifies skills of leadership and integrity,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth in a statement. “He’s been with the city for nearly 25 years and has always been a strong strategic leader and wonderful mentor for his staff.”

Newman will be recognized for his accomplishment at the June 13 City Council meeting.